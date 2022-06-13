FAA Says Space-X Can Launch Starship From Boca Chica – If It Eases Environmental Impacts

The FAA is allowing SpaceX to move forward with the first orbital launch of its Starship prototype from Boca Chica Beach – but not before mitigating dozens of damaging environmental impacts.

The FAA Monday released its long-delayed environmental assessment of operations at the rapidly-expanding SpaceX facility on Boca Chica, and issued a Finding of No Significant Impact but with mitigation requirements. The assessment details 75 environmental issues SpaceX must address before it can receive a launch license.

The FAA is requiring SpaceX to take steps to protect fish and wildlife, as well as sensitive habitats in the area. SpaceX must also notify surrounding communities in advance of engine noise. In addition, the FAA is limiting SpaceX to five weekend beach closures a year and none during holidays.

The FAA began reviewing the Starship program after SpaceX began building up its operations beyond the scope it laid out when it first arrived in Cameron County in 2014.