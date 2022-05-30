FAA Scheduled To Release Environmental Assessment Of Space-X Boca Chica Operations

Tuesday is the day the FAA is to release its environmental assessment of the expanding SpaceX rocket testing and launch facility on Boca Chica Beach. The much-delayed report will be key in determining whether SpaceX is granted a license to conduct its first orbital launch of its giant Starship prototype from coastal Cameron County.

For the past six months, the FAA has been assessing how expanding SpaceX operations on Boca Chica, and the rocket launch itself, will impact the environment and the structural integrity of homes and businesses in the area.

SpaceX is hoping for a finding of “no significant impact” but the FAA could also order a more in-depth study. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that could prompt a move of launch operations from Boca Chica to Cape Canaveral.