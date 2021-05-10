FAA Seeks Fines Against More Misbehaving Airline Passengers

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, an electronic sign warns travelers to maintain social distance in the terminal of Denver International Airport in Denver. Federal officials said Monday, May 10, 2021 they are pursuing civil penalties against two more passengers for interfering with airline crews, the latest in a surge of such cases in recent months. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(AP)–Federal officials say they are pursuing civil penalties against two more passengers for interfering with airline crews. The cases that Federal Aviation Administration announced Monday are just the latest in a surge in recent months.

The agency is seeking penalties of up to $10,500 against a man who refused flight attendants’ orders to wear a face mask and another man who cursed at flight attendants and the captain shortly after boarding the plane.

The FAA says it is continuing to take a zero-tolerance stance in such cases — no warnings, just proposed civil penalties, sometimes topping $30,000.