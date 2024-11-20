FAA Signals Approval Of Space-X Plans For 25 Boca Chica Rocket Launches A Year

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The FAA appears ready to approve a proposal by SpaceX to launch as many as 25 Starship rockets a year from Boca Chica Beach. In a draft environmental assessment, the FAA indicates that SpaceX has made the modifications and mitigations that were required following a new environmental review conducted in 2022, eight years after SpaceX began building its rocket testing and launch facilities on Boca Chica.

The FAA reviewed how SpaceX addressed impacts on air quality, water quality, wildlife, and noise levels. The agency’s draft document concludes the actions taken by SpaceX are sufficient for moving forward with the additional rocket launches. The conclusions are the same for when SpaceX moves to an even larger and more powerful version of the Starship rocket.

A public comment period on the draft environmental assessment is now open through January 17th. The FAA has also scheduled five public meetings to hear the views of local residents.