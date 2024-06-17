FAA Sues Woman Over 2021 Incident On American Airlines Flight Out Of DFW

The Federal Aviation Administration is suing a Texas woman who created a ruckus on board an American Airlines flight out of Dallas in 2021.

About an hour into the flight from Dallas to North Carolina, 34-year-old Heather Wells of San Antonio wandered around the cabin, screamed profanities, and babbled at passengers before trying to get into the flight cabin. She then kicked, bit, and spat on staff members, who duct-taped her to her seat.

The FAA fined Wells nearly 82-thousand-dollars in 2022, and now they’re suing her to collect it.