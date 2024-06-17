TEXAS

FAA Sues Woman Over 2021 Incident On American Airlines Flight Out Of DFW

jsalinasBy 112 views
0

The Federal Aviation Administration is suing a Texas woman who created a ruckus on board an American Airlines flight out of Dallas in 2021.

About an hour into the flight from Dallas to North Carolina, 34-year-old Heather Wells of San Antonio wandered around the cabin, screamed profanities, and babbled at passengers before trying to get into the flight cabin. She then kicked, bit, and spat on staff members, who duct-taped her to her seat.

The FAA fined Wells nearly 82-thousand-dollars in 2022, and now they’re suing her to collect it.

City Plans Memorial For 53 Victims Of Human Smuggling Incident In 2022

Previous article

Massive Heat Wave Over Midwest, Northeast

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS