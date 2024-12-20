FAA Temporarily Bans Drones Over Parts Of New York, New Jersey

The FAA is temporarily banning drones over New York’s critical infrastructure sites. The announcement Thursday comes after similar ban over parts of New Jersey. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the ban is purely precautionary.

Unidentified drone sightings have been rampant over the region in recent weeks, causing concern among many residents. The federal government has said they have found no threat to national security. There are some exceptions for drone operators who get special permission from the government.