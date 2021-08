The City of Brownsville is getting federal funding to help finish improvements at the Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport.

Congressman Filemon Vela announced Wednesday that the FAA was sending one-point-seven-million-dollars to the airport to design a new runway.

Airport officials are in the planning stage for the reconstruction of a six-thousand-foot-long runway at the airport. The money comes from a coronavirus relief package approved by Congress last year.