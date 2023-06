The FAA is investigating a close call at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport earlier this week.

According to KXAN-TV, an Allegiant Airline flight cleared for landing on Monday had to make a steep climb because a small aircraft was in close proximity.

The agency said at one point, the plane and aircraft were about two-hundred feet apart. A passenger told the outlet the sharp change caused “extreme pressure” in the cabin, but nobody was injured.