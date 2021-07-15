FAA Warns Space-X Over New Rocket Launch Tower At Boca Chica

The FAA is warning SpaceX that its new Starship launch tower being built at its Boca Chica test launch site has not yet been approved.

The FAA is conducting a new environmental review amid significant changes in SpaceX plans for the site that now include suborbital and orbital rocket launches. SpaceX maintains the tower shouldn’t be included in the new review because it would be used only for rocket production, development, and research – not launches.

The FAA says documents SpaceX provided to the agency indicate otherwise. An FAA spokesman tells Reuters that SpaceX was building the tower “at its own risk.”