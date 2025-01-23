Face Act Targeted

Nearly two-dozen House Republicans are backing a bill that would repeal the FACE Act, which makes it a federal crime to block the entrances to clinics that offer reproductive healthcare services.

Texas Congressman Chip Roy says it was weaponized by the Biden Administration. He also wants the Trump Administration to pardon pro-life activists who were arrested over the last four years.

Ten defendants received prison sentences, ranging from ten months to 57 months, for their participation in a 2020 “blockade” of an abortion clinic in Washington, D.C.