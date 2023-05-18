NATIONAL

Facebook Glitch Spooks Users

Meta has reportedly fixed a Facebook bug that sent automatic friend requests to any profile viewed by users. The social media giant says a recent update caused the glitch. Facebook told users to check their activity log if they wanted to cancel any pending friend requests.

Warnings about the mishap have been shared on the platform as well as on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram. One social media user called it the “funniest thing Facebook has ever done,” while others called it “embarrassing” and “awkward.”

