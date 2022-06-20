Facebook: Greitens’ ‘RINO Hunting’ Video Violates Standards

This image from video from a campaign ad by Eric Greitens for U.S. Senate, shows Eric Greitens, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, in a campaign video ad that shows him brandishing a long gun and declaring that he's hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only. (Eric Greitens for U.S. Senate via AP)

(AP) — Facebook has removed a campaign video by Republican Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens that shows him brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only.

In the video, Greitens urges viewers to “get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.” Facebook says the ad violates “policies prohibiting violence and incitement.” Twitter blocked the video from being shared. The video comes at a time of renewed focus on violence in politics.

Greitens resigned as Missouri governor in disgrace in 2018, and his now-ex-wife has alleged he physically abused her and their child.