Facebook To Remove COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Misinformation

(AP) – Facebook says it will start removing false claims about COVID-19 vaccines, in its latest move to counter a tide of coronavirus-related online misinformation.

The social network said Thursday that it will take down any Facebook or Instagram posts with false information about the vaccines that have been debunked by publich health experts. The U.S. tech giant is taking action as the first COVID vaccines are set to be rolled out.

Facebook said it’s applying a policy to remove virus misinformation that could lead to “imminent physical harm.” Posts that fall afoul of the policy could include phony claims about vaccine safety, efficacy, ingredients or side effects.

