Facing Huge Inventory, Target Cuts Vendor Orders, Prices

FILE - The bullseye logo on a sign outside a Target store is seen on Feb. 28, 2022. Target's first-quarter profit took a big hit from higher costs, despite strong sales growth. Target's results Wednesday, May 18, reflect the pressure on retailers' profits coming from surging inflation and persistent clogs in the supply chain. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(AP) — Target is canceling orders from its suppliers, particularly in home and clothing, while slashing prices of goods in a bold move to clear out mounds of unwanted inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. The Minneapolis-based discounter announced the move Tuesday. It comes as shoppers shifted their spending in the past few months faster than Target and other merchants expected. During the depths of the pandemic, shoppers sought casual clothes and home goods like furniture, but they are now returning to pre-pandemic routines and seeking dressier clothes and services. It marks a reversal from the past two years when retailers were scrambling to bring in goods that were clogged in the supply networks. That resulted in skimpy discounts.

 

