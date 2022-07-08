Facing Pressure, Biden To Sign Order On Abortion Access

(AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will take executive action to protect access to abortion. The president faces mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services. The White House said Friday that Biden has committed to doing “everything in his power” to protect access to “safe and legal abortion.”