Failing Nursing Homes To Face Tougher Penalties

President Joe Biden calls on a reporter for a question after speaking about deficit reduction in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — The Biden administration says the worst-of-the-worst nursing homes will now face tougher penalties if conditions don’t improve at their facilities. The intensified scrutiny on some nursing homes comes nearly two years after COVID-19 exposed subpar care and extreme staffing shortages that had long festered in the facilities.

New guidelines announced Friday will apply to less than 0.5% of the nation’s nursing homes. They will now lose federal funding if they receive more than one dangerous violation — rule-breaking that puts residents at risk for harm.

The administration also announced $80 million worth of grants that will be given to health care organizations, trade groups or labor unions to train and hire nursing staff.