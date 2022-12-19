Faith Leaders Prep For Border Changes Amid Tension, Hope

The Rev. Louie Hotop, a Jesuit priest, center, celebrates Mass for migrants in the large room where they rest and sleep after being admitted to the United States at the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, on Dec. 15, 2022. Dozens of migrants are allowed to enter the United States daily here on humanitarian parole or other mechanisms to seek asylum, and thousands are expected to come if asylum policies change next week. (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto)

(AP) — Tensions are rising among the growing numbers of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of upcoming changes to U.S. asylum policies.

The faith leaders who minister to the migrants are trying to bring them comfort through faith as well as messages of hope and patience.

Tens of thousands of migrants have been stuck for weeks and months in basic shelters or the unsafe streets of Mexican border towns like Reynosa. At one shelter, migrants from Haiti as well as Central and South America turned to priests celebrating Mass for a blessing and any word about what the U.S. government might do.