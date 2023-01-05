WORLD

Faithful Mourn Benedict XVI At Funeral Presided Over By Pope

A woman holds a cross as she waits the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement, his days mainly devoted to prayer and reflection. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

(AP) — Pope Francis joined tens of thousands of faithful in bidding farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass for a dead pope presided over by a living one. That ended an unprecedented decade for the Catholic Church that was sparked by the German theologian’s decision to retire.

Bells tolled and the crowd applauded Thursday as pallbearers carried Benedict’s cypress coffin out of the fog-shrouded St. Peter’s Basilica and placed it before the altar in the square outside.

Wearing the crimson vestments typical of papal funerals, Francis opened the service with a prayer and closed it by solemnly blessing the simple casket.

