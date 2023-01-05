Faithful Mourn Benedict XVI At Funeral Presided Over By Pope

(AP) — Pope Francis joined tens of thousands of faithful in bidding farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass for a dead pope presided over by a living one. That ended an unprecedented decade for the Catholic Church that was sparked by the German theologian’s decision to retire.

Bells tolled and the crowd applauded Thursday as pallbearers carried Benedict’s cypress coffin out of the fog-shrouded St. Peter’s Basilica and placed it before the altar in the square outside.

Wearing the crimson vestments typical of papal funerals, Francis opened the service with a prayer and closed it by solemnly blessing the simple casket.