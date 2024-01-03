Fake Nurse Pleads Guilty

A Texas woman has admitted in federal court to impersonating someone else as she worked as a nurse in Laredo. Thirty-five year old Nora Avila entered a guilty plea to making false statements related to health care matters.

Prosecutors say Avila used someone else’s nursing license to get work at several hospitals and home health companies between 2017 and 2019. She even got a job training future nurses in the Job Corps program.

Avila is now facing up to five years in prison and a 250-thousand dollar fine. Sentencing is set for April.