Fallek Enters McAllen Mayor’s Race

A third candidate has jumped into the race to be the next mayor of McAllen. Michael Fallek, a longtime community leader, has announced his bid to succeed Jim Darling.

In announcing his candidacy, Fallek cited both his business and legal expertise that he says can guide the city through challenging times.

Fallek, who serves on the McAllen Planning and Zoning Commission, joins two city commissioners in the mayoral race – District 1 Commissioner Javier Villalobos and District 6 Commissioner Veronica Whitacre.