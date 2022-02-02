Fallen Houston-Area Deputy Remembered As Friend, Mentor

People wait to enter the funeral of Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway at Second Baptist Church West Campus in Houston on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Galloway was fatally shot during a traffic stop in southwest Houston on Jan. 23. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) — A Houston-area deputy who was fatally shot last month during a traffic stop is being remembered as a mentor, a friend and someone who strived to serve his community.

The funeral service for Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway was held on Tuesday as two more individuals have been charged in connection with the early morning shooting on Jan. 23. In all, five people have been arrested in Galloway’s death, including the alleged shooter. Harris County Precinct 5 Assistant Chief Kevin Hubbard remembered Galloway as a “dear friend” who “made people around him feel important.”

Galloway’s death came during a deadly and dangerous week for local law enforcement, including a car chase that ended with three Houston police officers being wounded in a shootout.