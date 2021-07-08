LOCAL

Fallen McAllen Police Officers To Be Honored In Sunday Dedication Ceremony

The Los Encinos Police Community Network Center is getting a new name – in memory of two McAllen police officers killed in the line of duty one year ago this Sunday.

A dedication ceremony is set for this Sunday to re-name the center in honor of officers Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chavez. The pair were responding to a family violence call in south McAllen when both officers were hit with gunfire as they tried to enter the home. The gunman, 23-year-old Audon Camarillo, killed himself shortly after.

Garza had been a 9-year veteran of the McAllen PD. Chavez had been with the department about 2-1/2 years. The re-naming ceremony is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at the police community center located at 2901 Olga Avenue.

