Fallout Continues From Biggest Global Ransomware Attack

(AP) — The single biggest global ransomware attack yet continues to bite as more details emerge on how a Russia-linked gang breached the company whose software was exploited. In essence, the criminals used a tool that helps protect against malware to spread it widely. Thousands of victims have been identified in at least 17 countries, with ransom demands of up to $5 million reported. The attack comes less than a month after President Joe Biden pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop providing safe haven to ransomware gangs including the one responsible for the latest attack.