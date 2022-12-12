Fallout From LA Racism Scandal Keeps Shaking City Council

(AP) — Two months after being entangled in a racism scandal that shook public trust in Los Angeles government, disgraced City Councilman Kevin de Leon has refused calls to resign and is trying to rehabilitate his reputation.
As of Monday, De Leon is the only City Council member still resisting calls from President Joe Biden to step down, while continuing to collect a $229,000 annual salary.
Another councilman involved in the scandal — Gil Cedillo — vanished from public view shortly after a leaked recording of crude, racist remarks emerged in October. Cedillo’s term expired Monday after he lost a reelection bid. The council’s former president resigned in October.