Fallout From LA Racism Scandal Keeps Shaking City Council

FILE - People hold signs and shout slogans as they protest before the cancellation of the Los Angeles City Council meeting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. On Oct. 9, a leaked recording revealed City Council President Nury Martinez, labor leader Ron Herrera, Council members, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo participating in a private meeting in which the Latino Democratic officials made crude, racist remarks and plotted to expand their political power at the expense of Black voters during a realignment of council district boundaries. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

(AP) — Two months after being entangled in a racism scandal that shook public trust in Los Angeles government, disgraced City Councilman Kevin de Leon has refused calls to resign and is trying to rehabilitate his reputation.

As of Monday, De Leon is the only City Council member still resisting calls from President Joe Biden to step down, while continuing to collect a $229,000 annual salary.

Another councilman involved in the scandal — Gil Cedillo — vanished from public view shortly after a leaked recording of crude, racist remarks emerged in October. Cedillo’s term expired Monday after he lost a reelection bid. The council’s former president resigned in October.