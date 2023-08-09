False Rumors Spark Migrant Rush To U.S. Border In Brownsville

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Operations are back to normal at the Gateway International Bridge after a large group of migrants rushed toward the U.S. border in an attempt to force their way into the country. Video of the incident late Monday night is emerging on social media.

CBP officers deployed barrier systems to stop the mass entry attempt, and then shut down the port of entry. The bridge remained closed until late Tuesday morning. There was a similar migrant rush at about the same time on a railroad bridge in El Paso.

The group was forced back by volleys of pepper balls federal agents fired at the migrants. Officials say the incidents were fueled by false rumors that the bridges were going to be opened to asylum-seekers.