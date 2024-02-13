Families Face School Choice Deadline

Many San Antonio families are facing a difficult decision about where to send their children to school.

San Antonio ISD is closing 15 schools affecting thousands for the 2024-2025 school year. Parents may accept a new school designated for them or choose another. District officials say the decision deadline is Thursday.

Approximately 27-hundred families have agreed to send their children to the SAISD new home school. Another 800 families have gone with other options. That leaves more than a thousand who have yet to decide. About 280 families say their children will not be in the district at all next year.