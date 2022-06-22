Families, From Ukraine, Elsewhere, Tell Pope Of Woes, Joys

(AP) — Families from many places, including war-ravaged Ukraine, have told Pope Francis their stories of joys, sorrows and hopes at an event on a stage at the Vatican.
The occasion on Wednesday evening at the Vatican’s auditorium was part of events for the World Meeting of Families, a Catholic church tradition established by Pope John Paul II in 1994.
Francis was brought on stage in a wheelchair, as he is battling a knee problem. After listening to several mothers, fathers and some of their older children, Francis offered his reflections. He told a Ukrainian woman and her daughter, who are refugees in Italy, that they gave voice to those whose “loves have been shattered by the war in Ukraine.”