Families, From Ukraine, Elsewhere, Tell Pope Of Woes, Joys

Pope Francis reaches out to a young boy as he attends the Festival of Families in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, on the first day of the World Meeting of Families, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

(AP) — Families from many places, including war-ravaged Ukraine, have told Pope Francis their stories of joys, sorrows and hopes at an event on a stage at the Vatican.

The occasion on Wednesday evening at the Vatican’s auditorium was part of events for the World Meeting of Families, a Catholic church tradition established by Pope John Paul II in 1994.

Francis was brought on stage in a wheelchair, as he is battling a knee problem. After listening to several mothers, fathers and some of their older children, Francis offered his reflections. He told a Ukrainian woman and her daughter, who are refugees in Italy, that they gave voice to those whose “loves have been shattered by the war in Ukraine.”