Families Lead The Search For Mexico’s Missing

Maria Rosario Nava pauses during an interview at the offices of the Milynali Network, a collective of families that aid in searches of disappeared relatives, during an interview in Ciudad Mante, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. The network also takes on older cases, like that of Nava, who has been looking for her sister’s corpse for 10 years, who disappeared while going out to buy diapers. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

(AP) — Mexico’s missing could fill a small city, and a rapidly growing one, at that. The rolls of the disappeared have risen from about 26,000 in 2013, to 40,000 in 2019, to a current, official tally of nearly 100,000. And nearly every one of them had a family left bewildered and bereft. It was for those searching for their loved ones in the northern city of Mante that Gabriela Pérez established the Milynali Network, a collective of families that aids in their search. Over 10 years, the group has registered 320 disappearances and has found and identified the remains of 16 people.