Families Of The Missing Visit Site Of Florida Condo Collapse

Crews work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. One hundred fifty-nine people were still unaccounted for two days after Thursday's collapse. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Crews work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. One hundred fifty-nine people were still unaccounted for two days after Thursday's collapse. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(AP) — Families of the missing have visited the scene of the Florida condo building collapse. The visit on Sunday took place as rescuers kept digging through the mound of rubble and clinging to hope that someone could still be alive somewhere under the broken concrete and twisted metal.

The death toll rose by just four people, to a total of nine confirmed dead. But after almost four full days of search-and-rescue efforts, more than 150 people remained missing in Surfside. No one has been pulled alive from the pile since Thursday, hours after the collapse.