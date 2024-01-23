Families Of Uvalde Victims Demand Removal Of County Commissioner Pargas

FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Survivors and families of the Robb Elementary shooting victims are calling for the removal of Uvalde County Commissioner Mariano Pargas.

Pargas was the acting Uvalde police chief when the shooting took place in May 2022. He resigned from the position later in the year. Last week’s Department of Justice report mentions Pargas and his lack of action that day more than 50-times.

Pargas skipped Monday’s meeting of the Uvalde County Commissioner’s Court, but nearly everybody who spoke to the commissioners wanted to see him fired.