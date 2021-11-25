Families Struggle With How To Hold 2nd Pandemic Thanksgiving

Jocelyn Ragusin hugs her mother, who arrived at Denver International Airport from Rapid City, South Dakota, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Ragusin said about seven or eight family members would be gathering for the holiday and that the group had not discussed each other's vaccination status beforehand. Ragusin's husband contracted COVID-19 and spent four days in the intensive care unit in October 2020, but the family is willing to accept a certain level of risk to have a sense of community back. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

(AP)–The second Thanksgiving of the COVID-19 pandemic comes as a resurgent virus has pushed new infections in the U.S. to 95,000 daily and caused alarming increases at hospitals in Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado and Arizona.

American families are facing dilemmas over gatherings that have become burdened with the same political and coronavirus debates consuming other arenas.

Many who skipped traditional gatherings last year, before vaccines were available, are putting aside concerns and getting together again. Others are opting to be cautious and stick to smaller groups and avoid travel.