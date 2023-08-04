Family Accusing Officers Of Excessive Force

An Arkansas family held at gunpoint by Frisco police officers last month say the officers used excessive force.

The incident happened on July 23rd, when officers pulled Demetria Heard over after running her license plate. Police said Heard’s license plate did not match her vehicle, but that’s because the officer entered it as an Arizona number instead of Arkansas.

In a press conference Thursday, Heard said she didn’t want the incident to be swept under the rug, and accused the officers of racially profiling her. The chief of Frisco P-D apologized to the family, and the department said the incident is still being investigated.