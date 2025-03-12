Family Detention Returns

A pair of shuttered immigration detention centers, including one in South Texas, are being reopened by the Trump administration.

Experts says this is a sign that the former policy of detaining whole families will be roaring back to life.

George Fishman with the Center for Immigration Studies says the facility in Dilley, Texas, is designed to hold thousands of people. And, he predicts it will be used as a staging ground for deportations. It was previously closed when the Biden Administration ended family detention.