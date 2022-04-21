Family Handyman Accused Of Killing NYC Mom He Had An Affair With

A family handyman is accused of killing a New York City mother of two whose body was found in a duffel bag on the side of the road. Investigators say David Bonola had an on-and-off affair with Orsolya Gaal for the past two years.

Bonola allegedly went to Gaal’s home early Saturday morning and stabbed her 58 times during an argument about their relationship. Detectives are still waiting for forensics evidence, but say Bonola received treatment for both hands at an area hospital and made incriminating statements.