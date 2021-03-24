Family Of Boulder Shooting Victim Speaks

Robert Olds, back, uncle of Rikki Olds, the store manager who was one of 10 victims in the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colo., talks about his niece during a news conference Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. One of Rikki Old's co-workers at the store, Carlee Lough, looks on. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The family of one of the Boulder mass shooting victims says they are getting overwhelming support.

Rikki Olds worked as a front-end manager at a King Soopers grocery store when she was gunned down, along with nine other people, on Monday. Her uncle, Bob Olds, says 25-year-old Rikki was living the dream and living life on her own terms. He says her goal was to rise up the ranks at the King Soopers store.

Denny Stong and Teri Leiker were two other associates of the store who were also among the victims.