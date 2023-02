FILE - Flowers are placed around a welcome sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - Flowers are placed around a welcome sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Yet another lawsuit has been filed over last year’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. This time, it’s the parents of ten-year old Mayah Zamora, who survived the attack.

The suit claims she has undergone five dozen surgeries and continues to recover. It blames the firearms manufacturer, Daniel Defense, for the way they marketed the murder weapon.

The gun store, which made the sale, is a defendant as well. The suit seeks a trial by jury in federal court.