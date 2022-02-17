Family Of Condemned Harlingen Woman Embark On Statewide Campaign To Get Her Off Death Row

Family members of Melissa Lucio are undertaking a statewide campaign with the goal of stopping the Harlingen woman’s execution.

The family members, along with opponents of the death penalty, plan to stop in 12 cities across Texas to show why Lucio should be granted clemency or receive a new trial. They’ll be joined also by the director of the documentary film that raises doubts about Lucio’s guilt in the beating death of her 2-1/2-year-old daughter in 2007.

The statewide campaign got underway today in Corpus Christi. An execution date for Lucio has been set for April 27th.