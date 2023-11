FILE - Image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

A lawyer for imprisoned ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin says there have been no updates provided to his client’s family since he was stabbed behind bars.

Minneapolis attorney Greg Erickson stated that he tried to reach out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons about 15 times. Chauvin was stabbed on Friday in the medium-security prison in Tucson, Arizona. He is in stable condition and is expected to survive.