Family Of Drowned Toddler Sues Moody Gardens Hotel In Galveston For $1M

The family of a toddler who drowned at Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston is suing the hotel for a million dollars. The law firm representing the father of four-year-old Asher Rayburn announced the wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday.

The suit claims gross negligence on the part of Moody Gardens led to the boy’s death in the hospital on July 3rd, the morning after he was pulled from the bottom of the pool. The boy and his mother were guests at the hotel at the time. There was reportedly no lifeguard on duty.

