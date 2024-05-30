Family Of Five Are Dead In Crash With FedEx Truck

State police are continuing to investigate the crash that claimed the lives of a family of five near Eagle Pass late Tuesday. Officers were called to the scene at about 8 p.m. after a FedEx box truck traveling eastbound on U-S 57 crossed from its lane into oncoming traffic.

The truck collided with a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe that was westbound. Four family members including Jose, Noemi, Joanna and Samantha Martinez were pronounced dead at the scene.

A ten-year-old girl in the Hyundai died on the way to the hospital. Police say the driver of the truck was transported with undisclosed injuries to the Fort Duncan Medical Center.