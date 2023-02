A man searches for survivors at a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A family of four from New York City is among those dead in the earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Burak Firik, his wife Kimberley and their one and two year old sons were in Turkey visiting family when the quake struck a few days ago. They were on the fifth floor of an apartment building at the time of the quake which caused the building to collapse. The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 quake is now over 17-thousand.