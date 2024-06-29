Family Of Homicide Victim Sues Unlicensed Care Facility Owner

The family of a man who died in an unlicensed care facility is suing the owner of the Mansfield home. Steven Pankratz died in January after being injected with multiple drugs.

The death was ruled a homicide, and the home’s owner Regla Becquer was charged in connection to the death. Now Pankratz’ brother is filing a lawsuit against Becquer and her company for over a million dollars in damages.

Police in Arlington are looking into the cases of around 20 people who they say have died in Becquer’s facilities since 2022.