Family Of Idaho Slaying Suspect Expresses Sympathy, Support

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. (Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP)

(AP) — The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.”

Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

Kohberger’s attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”

