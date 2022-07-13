NATIONAL

Family Of IL, TX Shooting Victims Rally Protest In DC

jsalinasBy 8 views
0
FILE - Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Family of victims in the recent Uvalde, Texas, and Highland Park, Illinois, mass shootings are protesting in Washington, DC.

Kimberly Rubio, the mother of murdered Uvalde student Lexi, gave a speech about her daughter’s last day at the “March Fourth” rally. She and others who lost loved ones are demanding more action against gun violence from Congress.

Organizer Kitty Brandtner said the movement isn’t about taking away Second Amendment rights; rather, it’s about keeping assault weapons out of civilians’ hands.

Sen. Cruz Talks Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

Previous article

Right Wing Groups Push For Border Action

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL