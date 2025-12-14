A Dallas County jury has decided an out of state trucking company and its driver were liable for a deadly crash.

The jury awarded the family of Christopher Vardy, who was killed in the crash 44-million dollars. Vardy’s family was awarded 24-million dollars in compensatory damages and 20-million in punitive damages for gross negligence.

The jury determined a driver from New Prime Inc. did not receive adequate winter weather driver training. Vardy was one of six people killed in the February 2021 crash, when 135 vehicles were involved in a massive ice-related wreck on I-35W.