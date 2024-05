The family of a murdered U.S. Army soldier from Mesquite is offering 55-thousand dollars for information on her death.

Katia Duenas-Aguilar’s family spoke Saturday along with representatives of the League of United Latin American Citizens. They expressed their heartbreak over the servicewoman’s death, saying she had recently been thinking about coming back to live near her family.

Duenas-Aguilar was found dead last Saturday in a home near Fort Campbell, Tennessee, where she was stationed.