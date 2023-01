FILE - A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil in her honor in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Prosecutors announced Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 they are charging Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)

The family of the cinematographer killed on the set of the movie “Rust” is reacting to charges being filed against actor Alec Baldwin. An attorney released a statement on behalf of Halyna Hutchins’s family after Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The statement said, “It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law.” Hutchins was shot and killed when Baldwin fired a prop gun loaded with a real bullet.