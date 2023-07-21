Family Of Solider Who Cross North Korean Border Is Worried About His Mental State

The family of a Fort Bliss soldier who intentionally crossed into North Korea says they’re worried about his mental state. The concerns come after no response from North Korea about Travis King, according to Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.

King’s uncle, Carl Gates, told NBC News that the 23-year-old has been acting out ever since his six-year-old cousin died in February. Gates added “he’s still grieving, and that had a lot to do with what he did.”

King’s family is especially nervous because they don’t know where he is. The Department of Defense believes the U.S. Army private is in North Korean custody.