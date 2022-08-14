Family Of Vanessa Guillen Sues Army For $35 Million

The family of a soldier who went missing and was later found dead is suing the Army for 35-million dollars. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood in Texas in April 2020. Her body was found two months later.

The lawsuit filed by Guillen’s family claims she “suffered mental anguish, fear, emotional distress, physical injury, and death as a result of sexual harassment, rape, sodomy, and physical assault.”

The family is asking for ten-million dollars for Guillen’s wrongful death and 25-million dollars in personal injury claims. Guillen’s alleged murderer, Aaron Robinson, died by suicide while law enforcement attempted to take him into custody.