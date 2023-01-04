Family Rep: Hamlin’s Recovery Moving In Positive Direction

(AP) — The marketing representative for Damar Hamlin says the Buffalo Bills safety’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati.

Jordon Rooney says the family remains optimistic but that he was unable to go into further detail on Hamlin’s status.

On Tuesday, the Bills said Hamlin was under sedation and listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bills are scheduled to hold team meetings and a walkthrough practice without any media availability on Wednesday.